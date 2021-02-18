U.S. Olympic boxers training in empty department store

News

An abandoned department store space at the Citadel Mall was turned into a makeshift boxing ring for several Olympic athletes.

With the U.S. Olympic Training Center closed, boxers began using the space to keep their Olympic dreams safe while being socially distant.

Boxing between the men's department and shoe racks might sound strange, but it's the best athletes can do right now.

"It's obviously a department store not being used but it's our home and our boxers are taking it seriously our team has put together and made it feel as much as a boxing gym as they can," said Mike McAtee, the U.S.A. Boxing Executive Director.

The U.S. boxing team will head to the international competition in Bulgaria and Spain before returning to the department store.

All athletes are tested for COVID-19 before arriving at camp and then rapid tested during each day of training.