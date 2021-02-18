El Paso County equity vaccine clinics open for minorities this weekend

News

EL PASO Co., Colorado (KRDO) -- Thousands of doses are available for minority residents in El Paso County this weekend.

El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza, UCHealth, and Peak Vista Community Health Centers are simultaneously offering free pop-up equity vaccine clinics spread out over Friday and Saturday.

The goal is to eliminate barriers to fair vaccine allocation, according to county public health leaders.

Minority residents 65 and older will be able to participate by getting an appointment. No ID is required to get the vaccine.

There will also be bilingual staff and translators at the events.

El Paso County Public Health and Servicios de la Raza

El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 S. US Highway 85/87

Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can check to see if there are available appointments by calling (719) 374-8313.

UCHealth

UCHealth - in collaboration with churches in the community, AgeWell Medical Associates and Southeast Armed Services YMCA - will be holding a vaccination clinic this Saturday, Feb. 20., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive.

The clinic will provide 1,000 vaccinations, which will be by appointment only. UCHealth and partner churches – including Iglesia Nueva Vida - will be calling people age 65 and older to set up appointments.

“We know there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to getting Coloradans vaccinated, and that’s why it’s important we bring clinics to our communities and make access to the vaccine as easy as possible for everyone,” said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer of UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

Anyone can sign up to get on UCHealth’s vaccine list at uchealth.org/covidvaccine.

You can call UCHealth's hotlines if you don't have access to a computer or smartphone at 720-462-2255 and (Español) 844-945-2508.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers

The vaccine clinic will be held at Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing (1815 Jet Wing Drive) on:

Friday, Feb. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Silver Key is Providing transportation for individuals who need a ride to the clinic and reservations can be made by calling 719-884-2300.