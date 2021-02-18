Dozens of El Paso County students on latest COVID outbreak list

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 50 students at schools around El Paso County are listed in Colorado's latest COVID-19 outbreak report.

The new data, released Wednesday, shows that several students at multiple schools have contracted COVID-19, landing the schools on the outbreak list.

