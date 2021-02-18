Colorado dog rescue takes in more than 100 dogs from Texas

News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The power outages in Texas aren't just affecting people, it's displacing animals in shelters too. Now, one dog rescue in Englewood is stepping in to help.

Mom and Mutts Colorado Rescue has taken in 109 dogs. Founder Aron Jones said it's more than she's ever had, and more than she knows what to do with. She's asking the community for help providing care, supplies, and to maybe foster a dog or two.

"We really need fosters here because I don't know where I'm going to put them but we can't leave them out in the cold," said Jones.

Jones is specifically looking for people to foster moms and their litters, but anything helps.

People can also foster puppies, ideally two at a time, or individual dogs. MAMCO promises to provide everything people would need.

All Jones asks in return is a warm and safe home full of love for the dogs and puppies.

To fill out an application to help, click here.

