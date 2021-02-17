Skip to Content
Rep. Lamborn introducing resolution to honor Rush Limbaugh

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Republican Representative Doug Lamborn announced he plans to introduce a resolution to honor conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Lamborn said he will introduce the resolution on Wednesday, saying Limbaugh's importance to talk radio and the conservative movement is not forgotten.

Limbaugh died Wednesday, Feb. 17, after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

