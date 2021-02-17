Rep. Lamborn introducing resolution to honor Rush Limbaugh

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Republican Representative Doug Lamborn announced he plans to introduce a resolution to honor conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Lamborn said he will introduce the resolution on Wednesday, saying Limbaugh's importance to talk radio and the conservative movement is not forgotten.

🚨Breaking🚨 Tomorrow, I will introduce a resolution honoring the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh. It is essential that Rush's dedication to talk radio and his importance to the conservative movement is not forgotten. #RIPRush #RushLimbaugh — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) February 18, 2021

Limbaugh died Wednesday, Feb. 17, after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.