Yorkie puppy stolen from Pueblo pet store

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are still looking for a Yorkie puppy that was taken from Pet Paradise in Pueblo.

According to the pet store, a man and woman entered the room that housed the puppies between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. The suspects were caught on camera taking the puppy from its kennel.

The suspects were wearing dark colored clothing with masks.

Courtesy of Pet Paradise

The puppy is male, with black fur and brown markings on paws and the face.

Courtesy of Pet Paradise

They were seen on camera leaving Pet Paradise in a black Nissan Sentra without license plates. Police say the car had a spare tire on the front passenger side

Courtesy of Pet Paradise

In addition to the man and woman, the pet store says a man wearing a purple shirt, dark-colored pants, brown boots, and a black mask helped in taking the puppy.

Courtesy of Pet Paradise

If you recognize the suspects or the vehicle or have any other information, you're asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719)-553-2502.

Pet Paradise is offering a reward for information leading to the puppy's safe return.