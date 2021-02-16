Video shows skiers narrowly miss avalanche in North San Juan

News

NORTH SAN JUAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of skiers experienced a close call over the weekend after an avalanche was triggered. The group managed to catch the avalanche on camera.

This happened Sunday near Silverton and Ourway. The group of experienced skiers was about to drop in when a slab of snow started to move.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported this avalanche was naturally triggered and was not caused by the skiers.

So far, ten people have been killed this year by avalanches in Colorado. The information center says avalanche conditions are especially rough because of the unstable snowpack.

KRDO's Brynn Carman spoke with avalanche survivors, and how being prepared isn't always enough.