Severe cold creates hazards for pets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As below-average temperatures linger in Colorado Springs, it’s important to keep your pets safe; but some of the things we do to get ready for winter weather can actually be harmful to our pets.

Though it’s common practice for state and city road crews to treat our roadways with salt, it can actually be very dangerous for dogs. According to experts at the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region, salt can lead to chemical burns on dogs' paws, and can even be poisonous if they eat it.

If you are taking your dog out in cold, snowy weather, the Humane Society suggests putting booties or protective wax on their paws.

For short-haired breeds, you may even need to add a sweater to their outdoor attire. Experts at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region say many dogs feel the cold to the same degree we do and are just as at risk for hypothermia and frostbite.

Cold, snowy weather can also make dogs more prone to getting lost.

"Whenever you take your pet out and it has been snowing, just make sure to keep them on a leash as the snow can mask scents," said Gretchen Pressley, Community Relations Manager for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. "If they get away from you, it can be harder for them to make their way home, so make sure you have tags on them at all times."

If you see a dog locked out in the cold, you can call Animal Law Enforcement for help.

Experts at the Humane Society suggest pet owners with outdoor dogs get heated or elevated shelters for them to sleep in. If your dog begins to act lethargic or slow down when it's outside in the cold, HSPPR says to bring them indoors immediately.