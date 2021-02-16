COSILoveYou provides UCHealth front line health workers with takeaway meals

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the prolonged pandemic, many healthcare workers say it's difficult to work extended shifts and still have to go home to family responsibilities. Now, COSILoveYou has relaunched a program to help ease the strain on frontline health workers.

Last week, COSILoveYou partnered with local churches to create a takeaway meal program at UCHealth. The program lasts 9 weeks and will provide 200 fresh meals that can feed families of four each week.

In total, COSILoveYou says they will provide 1,800 takeaway meals, feeding up to 7,200 people, and will distribute $2,700 back into the local economy through the partnership with Mission Catering.

COSILoveYou says the takeaway meal program is funded by seven local churches in the Colorado Springs area.

Staff will be able to pick up the meals from a central location. Volunteers will deliver the meals to workers in their vehicles.

According to COSILoveYou, additional support is pending, which will provide an extension of the program to help Centura Health networks.

