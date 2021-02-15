Waterline break at Skyview Middle School spills 8,000 gallons of water

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One local school is cleaning up after a water line break happened over the weekend.

Skyview Middle School says a water line broke early Saturday, spilling more than 8,000 gallons of water into the school. However, the school says the damage is not catastrophic.

Only the library and two other classrooms experienced damage from the break. The carpet in those three rooms is being repaired.