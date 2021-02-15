Temperatures cause quick-freeze across southern Colorado

News

As temps hit dangerous lows in Colorado Springs, we were nearing or breaking records across southern Colorado. It was so cold, many people on social media took out their cameras to record winter weather experiments. We decided to conduct an experiment called the frozen t-shirt.

It was simple enough -- soak a T-shirt in water and then see how long it takes to freeze -- but while we waited, we spoke to some morning commuters about the cold temperatures and how they stay warm on days like this.

Joe Molina said, “It’s okay, you experience it once in your lifetime you can say you’ve experienced it.” Michael Proctor added, “Got to keep your head warm, got to keep your torso warm, two biggest components.”

After 15 minutes of waiting, we checked on the shirt and it was as hard as a rock. If you want to see what the t-shirt looked like then check the video attached above.

Moving forward, the bad news is the cold and more snow is on the way, however, the good news is this is the last negative temps we will see for the time being.