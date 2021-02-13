Springs police searching for convenience store robbery suspect

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a robbery Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. at a convenience store in the 3000 block of West Colorado Ave., near North 30th St.

The suspect reportedly walked into the store with a gun, demanding cigarettes and cash, then fled the area in a grey or silver sedan.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRDO News Channel 13 for updates.