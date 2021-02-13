Centura hosts region’s first mass vaccination clinic at Broadmoor World Arena Saturday and Sunday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health, the region’s largest healthcare system, is excited to host the Pikes Peak region’s first mass COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic on Feb. 13 and 14.

The vaccine clinic, in partnership with COVIDCheck Colorado, a social benefit enterprise of Gary Community Investments, will deliver 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals aged 70 and older who meet the requirements as outlined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

With support from COVIDCheck Colorado, individuals have had the opportunity to schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the vaccine Saturday or Sunday as well as their second dose in the weeks to come.

Saturday, Governor Jared Polis and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera will visit several COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Colorado Springs, including the Broadmoor World Arena. The Polis administration is partnering with providers and local communities to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is equitably and efficiently administered.

Centura is working closely with El Paso County Public Health and other community groups to include underserved and disadvantaged communities, in addition to educators, existing patients, and those who signed up through the Centura vaccine form. This is an invite-only event.