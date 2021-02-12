Arctic Blast hits Colorado for President’s Day Weekend

News

Wind Chill Advisories and Winter Storm Watches are in effect as the coldest temperatures in four years are headed to Colorado Springs. I'll start with the snowfall accumulation forecast for Saturday/Sunday, then get to temperatures. Here we go.

Colorado Springs: 2-5"

Woodland Park: 2-5"

Monument: 3-6"

Fountain: 3-6"

Pueblo: 2-5"

Canon City: 2-5"

Westcliffe: 4-7"

Trinidad: 3-6"

Lamar: 5-8"

Springfield: 5-8"

Denver: 2-5"

Salida: 4-8"

Alamosa: 1-3"

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the majority of southeastern Colorado from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Expect most of the snow accumulation along the I-25 corridor to occur from 8pm Saturday to 10am Sunday.

Now to debatably the most dangerous aspect of this system, the bitterly cold temperatures. High temperatures this weekend will be lucky to reach out of the single digits for nearly everyone, and low temperatures could hit 8 degrees below zero in Colorado Springs Sunday night. Which would be the coldest we've been since December 2016. The Wind Chill Advisories are in effect till 11am Monday. Stay tuned for updates.

