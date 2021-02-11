Locally owned Dunkin’ stores offer sweets for sweethearts on Valentines Day

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local Dunkin’ owner is hoping their Valentines holiday items bring his stores some business.

George Hart, a Colorado Springs local, owns 11 of 20 Dunkin’ locations in southern Colorado; all of them are on military bases.

“I’m retired Army, and my whole goal was to bring Dunkin to soldiers,” said Hart.

Even though his stores are a part of a franchise, he’s had to take similar measures to smaller businesses to stay a float amid the pandemic.

“We had to watch our food cost, we had to watch our waste," he said. "We took out a PPP loan, that really made a difference.”

Hart, appropriately named for the latest venture, said his store and others are celebrating Valentine's Day with heart-shaped donuts filled with brownie batter and bavarian filling, and a pink velvet iced macchiato.

Whether you stop by to grab a donut or a pink cup of joe, Hart said every little bit counts; not just for his stores, but for other small businesses in town.

“When you look at someone who maybe has one store or two, know they put their life saving into that store,” said Hart. "We put on limited time offers to get those incremental boosts … you know you add a croissant stuffer, bagel mini, those sort of things.”