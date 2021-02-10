No Kid Hungry provides grant to Care and Share Food Bank

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One in four kids could face hunger this year, according to No Kid Hungry, which is why the organization is looking to be a helping hand during this time.

The Care and Share Food Bank in Southern Colorado received a $26,000 grant from No Kid Hungry. During this pandemic, food insecurity increased dramatically. At the Care and Share food bank, they say they saw a 50% increase of people in need compared to years before.

Care and Share food bank will use the No Kid Hungry grant to provide more food to families and individuals across Pueblo County.

One of the projects utilizing the funds is Care and Share's very first owned and operated food pantry, Sunny Side Market, which will be located on the east side of Pueblo. For years, Care and Share has been working with community leaders to get this initiative going and it is finally coming to fruition.

Tune in at 4 p.m. to see how the Care and Share food bank plans to use the rest of their funds from this grant.