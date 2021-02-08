Water main break causes CSFD fire engine to fall into sinkhole

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A water main break caused a sinkhole to open up under the CSFDs newest engine, at the scene of a fire on Sunday morning.

CSFD's Engine 10 falls into sinkhole due to water main break

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said Engine 10 responded to the scene of a structure fire around 4:00am Sunday morning.

According to CSFD, while firefighters were fighting the fire, a sinkhole formed and opened up directly underneath Engine 10, causing the road to collapse under the weight of the fire engine.

Engine 10's crew said they suddenly felt the engine sink into the roadway. None of the crew was injured and their was only minor damage to the bumper of the engine. It was able to go back into service by 10am that same day.

Engine 10 is newest engine of the CSFD. It had only been in service for less than a month when the incident occurred.