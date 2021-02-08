Man alive after truck falls 70 feet off Wisconson overpass

News

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRDO) -- A driver is lucky to be alive after skidding off an interchange ramp, falling 70 feet to the highway below.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck was driving on I-94 Saturday morning at the Zoo Interchange.

That's when the driver hit a snowbank on the right shoulder and skidded off the eastbound ramp, plummeting into the westbound I-94 distress lane.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation caught the crash on video from a traffic camera.

When deputies arrived, the truck was upright, and the driver was conscious and breathing.

The sheriff's office says the driver did not show signs of impairment. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The ramp was closed for several hours after the crash, no one else was injured during the incident.