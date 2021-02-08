Colorado educators begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, Colorado educators are now eligible to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the state's updated distribution plan, phase 1B.2 includes all full-time teachers, substitutes, bus drivers, counselors and administrative, food and safety staff.

Southern Colorado school districts have already begun coordinating with local health providers to schedule appointments for educators.

According to District 11, at least 1,000 of the district's 4,000 educators have scheduled appointments so far.

"We’re hopeful to get most of those staff vaccinated by the end of February," District spokesperson Devra Ashby said, "It would be ideal for us to be able to have that insurance, to be able to get back to a more normal education setting."

