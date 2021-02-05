Pueblo police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deadly motorcycle crash happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Eckland Avenue.

According to Pueblo police, a motorcyclist was driving westbound on Santa Fe Dr. and crashed into a white GMC Terrain.

Police report the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, his identity has yet to be released.

The driver of the GMC suffered minor injuries. Police say speed is considered a factor in this collision.

This is an open investigation, and this article will be updated as more information comes in.