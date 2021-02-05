Gov. Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Special Agent Schwartzenberger

News

Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide Saturday. The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset to honor FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

A Pueblo native, Schwartzenberger was killed in the line of duty in Miami, Fla. Tuesday. She was shot along with Special Agent Daniel Alfin, three other agents were wounded.

The FBI agent attended Pueblo South High School, excelled as a diver, and graduated from the high school in 1996. She went on to attend Colorado State University where she competed with the Rams dive team for one year.

After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice at Northwestern University, she went on to join the FBI.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband, also from Pueblo, and two sons.

According to CNN, the Tuesday shooting was one of the deadliest shootings in FBI history.