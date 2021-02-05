Colorado Springs cotillion class merges old with new during the pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Dating back to the late 18th century, cotillion was a formal social dance, but it has since expanded to teach etiquette, as well as classical dances to younger generations around the world, including right here in Colorado Springs.

Every Wednesday night third through eighth-graders gather in the Broadmoor ballroom to learn things like the Foxtrot, how to properly greet someone and so much more.

Tara Rasheta is the director of program development for JDW Cotillions, and says the weekly classes are so valuable.

"It's really about us teaching them great face-to-face communication skills -- know how to properly introduce themselves, know how to make a great first impression every time," Rasheta said.

Delaney Marsdenloetscher is a graduate of the Broadmoor Cotillion program and now spends her time helping the younger kids.

"I think it's really important with kids and and social media and the connected world we have on phones, to be able to connect in person," Marsdenloetscher said.

Cotillion classes have pivoted due to the pandemic.

The dancing portion now uses ropes to ensure social distancing, greetings happen with a slight bow instead of a handshake and the high school classes are online.

Registration is still open for classes. Click here for more information.