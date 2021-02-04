Rep. Boebert hosting tele-town hall Thursday night

News

Colo. (KRDO) -- Representative Lauren Boebert is hosting a telephone town hall Thursday night.

The town hall is expected to begin at 7:15 p.m. Registration to attend ended at 4:15 p.m.

I’m so excited to host my first tele-town hall tonight at 7:15MT. Please follow the link below to to sign up for the call. Can’t wait to talk to you soon! https://t.co/BD04FtciNE — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 4, 2021

No word on what Boebert plans to touch on during the town hall.