District 11 to launch new online school option in Fall 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs School District 11 is launching Spark Online Academy, a fully online school option for K-8 students beginning in Fall 2021.

Despite initial challenges associated with online learning due to the pandemic, newly appointed Principal Julie Johnson said, District 11 experienced an increased demand for a permanent online learning option.

"So many families that were exposed to this learning model really came to see that their kids were thriving in it and also that they appreciated the flexibility," Johnson said.

Enrollment for the new program will begin later this year.

