National signing day, when dreams become reality. The day began with Vista Ridge football player and young genius Amir Braxton, signing to play in the Ivy League with Dartmouth. He was one of seven Vista Ridge student-athletes to sign, “This brings all of the dreams I had as a little kid into reality. Since I was a young kid, I always dreamed of playing division 1 football and getting a good education. It just happens to be that I’m getting an opportunity to go to such a prestigious college,” says Vista Ridge senior, Amir Braxton.



Also committed to Dartmouth, Fountain Fort Carson running back Q Jones, “We grew up together, a lot. Going to middle school together, and playing together since then, it’s been fun. Now we’re back on the same team, so that’s good,” says Braxton.

For Jones, the day was sweet. After suffering back to back season ending injuries in his sophomore and junior years, Jones had an insane senior season for the Trojans. He has the brain to match the talent,

"Growing up, for the longest (time), I didn’t know if I was going to go to college. I didn’t know if I was going to join the military. I looked up to a lot of kids, and a lot of kids that didn’t do things right. My whole thing was, when I got the second opportunity to play football, I wanted kids to look up to me; and know that the decisions I make can impact your life, says Fountain Fort Carson senior, Q Jones.

Q Jones committed to Dartmouth, Rampart quarterback Cale Cormaney capped a stellar career by signing with Fort Hays State. Cormaney was joined by Jaydon Young, who's going to Western Colorado and C.J. Brown, who will head to CSU Pueblo, * “(I’m) so excited to get started, so happy to celebrate this moment with two of my great friends, who I’ve been playing with forever, and my friends that came to watch. It was just a great feeling for my family, my coaches. It’s hard to beat. I’m so excited just to get started, says Rampart senior, Cale Cormaney. Cormaney committed to Fort Hays State. Roughly three percent of high school players earn college scholarships. Welcome to the club.