Two Fort Carson soldiers win Army-wide 72-hour best medic competition

News

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Fort Carson Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division won the coveted Army-wide Best Medic Competition.

In a statement, Sgt. Tyrel Trainor and Spc. Anchor Jennison defeated 21 other two-soldier teams at Fort Gordon, Georgia, last month. Both soldiers are medics with 2nd SBCT.

To participate, soldiers must have already earned the Combat Medical Badge or the Expert Field Medical Badge. During the 72-hour event, soldiers worked in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment.

2021 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition

They faced simulated combat casualty care, a 28-station obstacle course, night land navigation, and water survival, which included jumping into 12-feet-deep water.

2021 U.S. Army Best Medic Competition

The competition is named after Command Sergeant Major Jack L. Clark Jr. According to Fort Carson, Clark was considered one of the most respected leaders and noncommissioned officers in the history of the command.