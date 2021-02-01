First pedestrian death in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Department confirmed the first pedestrian fatality of 2021 after a man was struck Saturday evening.

According to police, at 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 30, a Hyundai sedan hit a pedestrian in the 3600 block of East Galley Rd. The man was identified as Phillip Bonilla, 49.

CSPD says when they arrived at the scene Bonilla had serious injuries and was treated at the scene by the Colorado Springs Fire Department before being taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Hyundai did stay at the scene and cooperated with police.

The Major Crash Team responded to the scene and took over the case. Investigators determined the Hyundai was driving eastbound on Galley Rd. when it hit Bonilla, who was trying to cross the street mid-block, not at a pedestrian crosswalk.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, Bonilla died as a result of his injuries.

CSPD says the driver was not suspected to be impaired at the time of the crash, nor is it believed excessive speed is a factor. No word on whether or not the driver will face any charges.

Police report this is the third traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, and the first pedestrian to die this year.