Colorado Springs Girl Scouts start cookie sales, learn modern day business skills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Girl Scout troops all across the city picked up their cookie shipments Saturday, marking the beginning of cookie sale season.

There are some changes this year. Because of COVID-19, most sales will be online. However, you can choose to have the Girl Scouts drop your order off so they get more hands-on experience. Or, you can get them delivered by a shipping company.

"Businesses are doing online shipping -- so we do shipping now, and someone can order say in Florida," Girl Scout Maddie Jensen explained.

Some of the scouts told KRDO the changes are actually helping them learn modern day business skills.

"As a nation, we're definitely shifting more and more toward online shopping and online sales, so it's really important for the girls to kind of get a basic understanding of how to do things online," Girl Scout Zoe O'Donnell said.

If you want your cookies stat, some troops are still selling them in-person. Click here to find out what booths are near you.