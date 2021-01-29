Widefield High student speaks with First Lady Biden during virtual meeting

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A student at Widefield High School had the opportunity to speak to First Lady Jill Biden during a Zoom meeting Friday.

Jacob Parra is part of the Military Child Education Coalition's Student 2 Student program. It's a student-led and faculty-advised program that helps bring military and civilian students together by creating a positive environment, academic excellence support, and ease transitions for new students.

The teleconference Friday was part of the Joining Forces Initiative, which originally began during the Obama-Biden administration.

The meeting gave students an opportunity to share their experiences of what life is like as a military-connected child to the First Lady. Dr. Biden officially announced her intention to make military families a top priority on Jan. 14.

“Dr. Biden has always been a tremendous champion for our service members, spouses, and children,” said Dr. Becky Porter, MCEC president, and CEO. “MCEC is honored that we could facilitate this important interaction today between the first lady and these students in support of her Joining Forces initiative.”

Parra was one of five students who participated in the virtual teleconference.

