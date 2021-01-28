Pikes Peak Library District hosts Winter Adult Reading Program

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District is hosting its annual Winter Adult Reading Program, starting February.

The program, which runs from Feb. 1 through March 31, is free and for anyone 18 and older. This year's theme is "Tails and Tales."

“Each year, Library staff present a great adult-focused program to encourage lifelong learning,” said Amy Rodda, Director of Adult Services for PPLD. “We did make modifications this year due to COVID-19, so all events will be virtual and patrons can get take and make kits from their favorite library for at-home projects.”

On Sunday, PPLD is hosting a virtual kick-off party at 2 p.m., where people can register early and an additional entry for the grand prize drawing.

Official registration opens online and in-person on Mon., Feb. 1.

Earlier this month, PPLD began allowing people to freely enter locations without having to make a reservation beforehand. Locations are also offering curbside services and remote Library access.

In addition to reading, participants can attend virtual events or pickup "take and make" kits at one of the libraries. Other activities include cross-stitching, making a pet leash holder, and meeting animals from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

For more information and how to register for the Winter Adult Reading Program, click here.