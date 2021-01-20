No reservations required: Pikes Peak libraries loosen restrictions

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As of Tuesday, you no longer need a reservation to get into any of the 15 Pikes Peak Library District libraries.

Even though the libraries remained open on a reservation basis, visitors were unable to browse the aisles and pick-up books on-the-spot. The Old Colorado City location is temporarily closed.

Michelle Ray, the Head of Communications with the Pike Peak Library District, says the district went by COVID case numbers and advice from El Paso County health officials when it came to loosening restrictions.

"People were really excited to come back in, at some of the libraries there were even lines outside," Ray said.

Four-year-old Abigail shared in the excitement and left with a bag full of books.

"I found a superhero one, one that's about Batman," Abigail said.

Sections of the library remained taped off as the library continues to seek guidance from health officials on how to safely operate.

"We require them to wear a mask when they come inside the library. We also have capacity limits so we can control the number of people inside each library. When people come to the library to use a computer or use our fax, copy or scan machine, we do sanitize them between each use," Ray said.

Library materials are also quarantined in a bin for a day or longer before going back on the shelves.

This Saturday and Sunday, Pikes Peak Library District cardholders can enjoy discounted admission to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

You must show your library card to receive the discounted rate of $17.95 for adults and $12.95 for children 12 and under.