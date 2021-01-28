Manitou Springs prepares for Pikes Peak Cog Railway set to re-open in May

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being closed for four years, the historic Cog Railway is set to re-open on May 1 of this year.

There was a lot of uncertainty on whether or not the popular tourist attraction would ever re-open, but the Broadmoor recently made the announcement that it will return.

Alexea Veneracion, the communications manager with Visit COS sent KRDO the following statement:

"Pikes Peak is arguably the most iconic landmark in Colorado Springs that draws people to the region, and both visitors and residents will get a new experience at the summit this year. With the Cog Railway opening in early May, and the new Summit Visitor Center following a few weeks later, these attractions put the Pikes Peak Region in a great position to be a top destination for domestic travelers this summer."

Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham is also excited for the railway to once again take residents and visitors up to the top of America's Mountain. "The absence has hurt business we are looking forward to having it open again," Graham says.

The Cog Railway is a huge tourist attraction. Graham said in its last year of operation, ridership was about 330,000 people. Which is great during a typical year, but brings in concerns during a pandemic. "Public health has to be our first concern," Graham says adding from what he has been told there will be a soft opening for the railway and will not run at full capacity.

