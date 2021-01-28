Local woman named Colorado Mother of the Year

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local woman was nationally recognized for her work in the Colorado Springs community. Thursday, Ashley Steinbach was awarded the title of 2021 Colorado Mother of the Year.

Steinbach is a single mother of two daughters. Her oldest daughter, Avalee, was born in 2006 with significant special needs. This sparked Steinbach's desire to give back to the community. She began creating programs that would benefit her children and other special needs children in the area, in partnership with Special Olympics and The Arc Pikes Peak Region.

Now, Steinbach coaches two Special Olympics teams, including the only Junior Adaptive Cycling team in Colorado. KRDO met up with her in July 2020, where she discussed the group called Cool CATS Cycling.

She said she was inspired to create the group when a therapist recommended her daughter try adaptive tricycling after her daughter underwent hip surgery.

"It was amazing for her. She went from not walking to walking again. Just the therapeutic benefit is huge," said Steinbach.

Steinbach will be recognized along with other honorees during the 86th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this May. In addition to this title, she will also serve as an ambassador for Colorado mothers during visits with members of Congress.

During the convention, one honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year.

