The Broadmoor World Arena will host the State basketball and spirit championships

CHSAA’s 100th state basketball championships and the 30th annual state spirit championships will be held at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs as the Association wraps up its Season B events, CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green announced Thursday. Coupled with a partnership with the Colorado Springs Sports Corp, these events mark a return to Colorado Springs and the World Arena where CHSAA has previously held other state events.

“We are excited that we can offer our student participants the state championship experience those that preceded them have had. Thank you to the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation for providing the necessary support that will make this possible. We know the experience at the Broadmoor World Arena will be a special one as it is one of the state’s premier athletic facilities,” Commissioner Blanford-Green said. “In the time of a pandemic, to have a civic-minded group step up to sponsor these events is pretty special.”

“The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation is excited to develop a strong partnership with the Colorado High School Activities Association leadership. The Sports Corp has supported the CHSAA State High School Cross Country event since 2019,” said Tom Osborne, CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. “We are honored to collaborate once again with CHSAA on the prestigious All-Class State Basketball Championships and the CHSAA Spirit Championships. The potential for future CHSAA events in Colorado Springs is very exciting.”

“We are beyond ecstatic to have the CHSAA basketball and spirit championships at the Broadmoor World Arena. We look forward to strengthening and enhancing our relationship with CHSAA. And that starts this year with the state basketball and spirit championships,” said Dot Lischick, General Manager of the Broadmoor World Arena.

The basketball championships will be held March 19-20 with all five classes of boys’ and girls’ state championship games taking place over two days. On Friday, the 2A boys and girls, 4A boys and girls and 5A girls’ championships will take place, while on Saturday the 1A boys and girls, 3A boys and girls and 5A boys’ title games will complete the season. All other rounds will be at the higher seed.

“Our goals this season were to get the players back on the court for a modified regular season. Basketball, more so than most sports, touches both genders and all communities across the state. This facility gives us the opportunity to showcase basketball. Thanks to the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and World Arena for helping our efforts as we resume playing basketball,” Assistant Commissioner Bert Borgmann, CHSAA’s basketball liaison said.

The spirit championships are slated for March 25-27 for its three-day event. The events include game day, hip-hop, jazz dance, along with the conventional poms, game day cheer, all-girl cheer and co-ed cheer events.

“What a great opportunity for our spirit participants. The way the Sports Corp and World Arena have stepped up to provide a high-quality venue speaks volumes about their commitment to Colorado’s young people. It is greatly appreciated,” said Assistant Commissioner Jenn Roberts-Uhlig, liaison for CHSAA’s spirit championships.

Press release provided by CHSAANOW.com