Canon City students collaborate with Fremont Center for the Arts for Soup-R-Bowl Fundraiser

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The pandemic has put a hold on many traditional community events but the Fremont Center for the Arts (FCA) has found a creative way to continue their annual Soup-R-Bowl fundraiser by partnering with local pottery artist Tony Heslop and the ProStart students at Canon City High School.

Instead of purchasing a bowl and tasting different soups from Canon City area restaurants, this year patrons will be able to place an order to pick up a pint of soup along with an artisan created bowl.

The ProStart program is a nationwide, two-year high school program that prepares students for professional careers in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The curriculum provides real-life experience opportunities through instructing students and certifying them in industry-standard culinary techniques and management skills.

Kevin Cundiff, Executive Director of FCA, shared his outlook on the event shift, “We didn’t believe we were going to be able to pull off our traditional event due to restrictions but instead of giving up, we chose to think outside of the box. Our focus is partnering with our Fremont County community to further the arts, and we thought what better way to do that than partnering with the high school culinary arts program. The event is going to look different this year but what an amazing opportunity for FCA and the CCHS ProStart students to partnership. It is a win-win for our community.”

CCHS ProStart students will be preparing two soups for the event, a Red Beef Chili (GF) and a Posole Green Chili (GF/VF). Both soups will be gluten-free and the Posole Green Chili will also be vegan friendly.

"Our CCHS ProStart students are so excited for this opportunity to partner with FCA. These experiences are valuable because there is an immediate connection created between what they are learning, why they are learning it, and how it will further their future career plans," stated Kim Weber, the CCHS ProStart instructor.

Potter and artist Tony Heslop will be generously donating the majority of the hand-thrown bowls for the event. Mr. Heslop has over four decades of experience creating much sought after functional and decorative pottery.

A limited amount of artisan bowls with soup will be available for the event and orders are being taken now. Pick-up will be Thursday, February 11th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The price for a hand-thrown bowl and pint of either Red Beef Chili or Posole Green Chili will be $10.00 for FCA members and $12.00 for non-members. To participate in the Soup-R-Bowl event please call FCA at (719) 275-2790 to place your order.