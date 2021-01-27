All staff members interested staying at Mitchell High School must re-apply

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- School District 11 released a statement Wednesday confirming all staff members will have to re-apply for the 2021-2022 school year.

In a written statement, District 11 says:

All Mitchell staff members have been notified of their release from current work assignments at the end of this school year. Mitchell staff members interested in staying at Mitchell for the 2021-2022 school year, will be required to go through a re-application process. Devra K. Ashby, M.A., APR

Chief Communications Officer

For several years Mitchell High School has been labeled a Priority Improvement school. Now, according to state and district standards, the high school will be implementing comprehensive changes starting next school year.

The district has yet to release further information on how they plan to move forward with new staff. District 11 said they will continue working "with Mitchell families to provide enhanced academics for student success."