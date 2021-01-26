KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

News

Meet Freckles! This handsome boy will tug on your heartstrings and your leash. He’s a bundle of energy and a bundle of love. He’s do best in a home where he can get both physical and mental exercise. Give him a nice long hike and a tasty king, and he’ll give you love and cuddles! Known for chasing the occasional cat, he’d do best in a home with no other pets.

Want to know more about Freckles? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.