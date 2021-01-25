Four car break-ins and one home burglary in northeast Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a string of robberies in the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs police, multiple cars and one residence were burglarized between 5:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say at least four vehicles were entered and four more attempts were caught on home security cameras. One garage was entered by the suspects.

There are currently no suspects in this investigation.