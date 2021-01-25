Colorado Department of Transportation: “The biggest thing we can’t mitigate…is driver behavior”

News

Colo. (KRDO) -- A late-night snowstorm impacted roads Monday morning disproportionately in southern Colorado, with roads in Pueblo hit the hardest.

Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70 both announced their schools were closed Monday.

“In addition to heavier than expected accumulation we are seeing some ice spots underneath the snow, as well as some fog that is settling in now, so visibility is a bit of an issue,” said Michelle Peulen, Communication Manager for the Colorado Department of Transporation.

In northern Colorado Springs and Monument, roads have been clear since around 5 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it had 20 snowplows out mitigating El Paso County roadways since midnight, but there are some dangers they cannot troubleshoot.

“The biggest thing we can’t mitigate isn’t nature, it’s driver behavior, " said Peulen. "In winter conditions, we need to drive slower. A lot of drivers don’t abide by that rule.”

The Colorado State Department of Transportation confirms that the biggest cause of accidents on snow days isn't black ice or heavy snowpack, but drivers themselves.

Officials said snow crews are preparing for more snow accumulation overnight into Tuesday.

"We really encourage our drivers to get plenty of rest, said Peulen "They truly are in their vehicles for 12 hours when we have these drawn-out storms.”

