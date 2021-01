News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - More than 30 Firefighters responded to a fire at a duplex in the 4400 block of N. Chestnut St. in Colorado Springs, Saturday morning.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 4410 N Chestnut St. Engine 9 on scene reporting fire on the backside of home — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 23, 2021

CSFD said they are investigating the blaze that started on the backside of the structure. So far they haven't determined what may have caused the fire, or how many people may have been displaced.