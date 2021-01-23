Colorado Springs mother finds unique way to search for kidney donor

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One Colorado Springs mother is doing whatever it takes to stay alive, and raise her nine year old son.

Willow McPhail has been living with lupus for thirty years.

"It's debilitating to do a lot of things," McPhail explained in an interview with KRDO Saturday. "I may look super healthy, I may look great like I have no problems, but no."

The disease destroyed her kidneys, took her energy, and changed her diet -- but it didn't stop her and her husband from adopting their son, Jackson, twenty years into the battle.

Now she worries for him.

"I just try to keep him positive and stay positive myself, because it is tough," she explained through tears. "I mean, I want to be there for him."

Last year, Willow found out she needs a live kidney donor with type "O" blood, or she'll have to go on dialysis, where survival rates vary.

She's tried everything to find a donor.

Willow even ordered massive car stickers for friends to sport around. They send people interested in donating a kidney to her facebook page

"Kidney for Willow," where they can get more information on how to help.

Stickers made to help Colorado Springs mother Willow McPhail find a kidney donor.

Willow is already grateful for anyone who makes the courageous decision to try and help her, and her family.

"It's the gift of life, that's what it is," she told us.