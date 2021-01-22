Despite drop in red light violations, hundreds of tickets still issued each month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department issued 1,168 red light violations in the month of December.
The intersection of Platte and Chelton continued to see the most violations with 354 citations issued for the month of December.
Despite the pandemic and the ticketing system going into its second year, drivers are still running red lights. However, the numbers are decreasing.
There was a 20% decrease in violations from November to December.
Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department says it's hard to pinpoint what exactly is causing the decline, but he's happy to see the number go down.
"The idea behind these cameras is to change driver behavior, so if we see a reduction in the amount of violations and the amount of people running those red lights, that's terrific - that's a positive effect from those cameras," Sokolik said.
Sokolik says the city could look to add more red light cameras in the future, but as of right now, no specific plans are in place.
Those who receive a red light violation will have to pay a fine of $75.
Current intersections with red light cameras
- East Platte Avenue @ Chelton Road (eastbound approach)
- Briargate Boulevard @ Lexington Boulevard(westbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard @ North Carefree Circle(northbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard @ Dublin Boulevard(northbound approach)
- Lake Avenue @ East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard (eastbound approach and left-turn lane eastbound to northbound)
- Airport Road @ South Academy Boulevard (northbound approach and left-turn lane from northbound to westbound)
- Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard (westbound approach and left turn lane)
- Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive (eastbound approach)
Comments
1 Comment
So how exactly is Colorado Springs Police Department meeting the requirements of Colorado Revised Statutes 42-4-1709(1) if they were not present to positively identify the identification of the Driver after the infraction occurred? If, at the time of the incident, the operator of the motor vehicle’s identity was not immediately proven by a certified police officer, which is the current standard unless another complainant wishes to sign at the time of the traffic stop, then all other attempts using Driver License photos of the vehicles registered owners is immediately making an assumption and is not based on the high burden of proof of positive identification of the suspect that cannot be duplicated as if the vehicle was immediately pulled over after the infraction. Even if it is written under the cities own MTC, the burden is still the same. So how is the City of Colorado Springs circumventing this requirement of law legally?