Despite drop in red light violations, hundreds of tickets still issued each month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department issued 1,168 red light violations in the month of December.

The intersection of Platte and Chelton continued to see the most violations with 354 citations issued for the month of December.

Despite the pandemic and the ticketing system going into its second year, drivers are still running red lights. However, the numbers are decreasing.

There was a 20% decrease in violations from November to December.

Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department says it's hard to pinpoint what exactly is causing the decline, but he's happy to see the number go down.

"The idea behind these cameras is to change driver behavior, so if we see a reduction in the amount of violations and the amount of people running those red lights, that's terrific - that's a positive effect from those cameras," Sokolik said.

Sokolik says the city could look to add more red light cameras in the future, but as of right now, no specific plans are in place.

Those who receive a red light violation will have to pay a fine of $75.

