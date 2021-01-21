Rep. Lauren Boebert introduces bill to block U.S. from re-entering the Paris Agreement

News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert introduced her first three bills as a member of Congress, including the Paris Agreement Constitutional Treaty Act, which would prevent the U.S. from re-entering the Paris Agreement until approved by the Senate.

Boebert released the following statement following the introduction of the bill:

"My bill prohibits Congress from spending a single penny on the Paris Agreement until this treaty is ratified by the United States Senate. Joe Biden took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution. If he wants to keep it, he must transmit the job-killing Paris Agreement to the U.S. Senate for ratification. Unilaterally entering the Paris Agreement was wrong in 2016 and its wrong now. Responsible energy production supports more than 230,000 Colorado jobs. The Paris Agreement puts these jobs at risk and will increase energy costs. $4 per gallon gasoline, here we go again!" Rep. Lauren Boebert

If passed, the bill would prevent Congress from moving forward until the Senate "first adopts a resolution of advice and consent to ratification" of the agreement.

This includes blocking any U.S. funds that would go towards the Paris Agreement.

Former President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from the agreement in June of 2017, and officially withdrew on Nov. 4, 2020, according to ABC News.

After being sworn in Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced plans to re-enter the Paris Climate Accord, which would be implemented in 30 days.

