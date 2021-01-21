Man accused in 2017 killing of Colorado Springs teens awaits verdict

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of two men accused of shooting and killing two Colorado Springs teens at point-blank range in 2017 is awaiting a jury's verdict.

Marco Garcia-Bravo, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the alleged gang killings of Natalie Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15, along Old Pueblo Road in March 2017.

Garcia-Bravo is the last of ten people to be prosecuted in the case.

Gustavo Marquez, who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for his role, told investigators he helped lure the teens into the situation. He added that he, Garcia-Bravo and Diego Chacon, the other accused shooter, all drove out to where the two teens were shot. Marquez claims he stood by as Chacon shot Partida and Garcia-Bravo shot Greer.

Chacon was sentenced to 65 years in prison in Jan. 2019 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

If Garcia-Bravo is convicted of first-degree murder, he faces potential life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury is expected to start deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the El Paso County Courthouse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.