Collecting antler sheds before May 1 could result in fines and license suspension points

Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding Coloradans that collecting shed antlers and horns before May 1 is prohibited, and could result in fines and license suspension points.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously in 2018 to prohibit shed antler and horn collection between Jan. 1 and April 30. This decision applies to all public lands west of I-25.

According to CPW, this time period was chosen because winter conditions affecting wintering wildlife last into late April or early May. Wildlife officials say this regulation protects deer, elk, pronghorns, and moose when they're at their most vulnerable.

CPW says they understand collecting antler sheds is popular, however, humans on the landscape during winter disturbs wildlife, which is the toughest time of the year. If humans contribute added stress to these animals, CPW says that could result in decreased body condition, increased mortality, and decreased offspring survival.

Violating these regulations could result in a fine starting at $50 and license suspension points. CPW states if someone accumulates 20 or more points within a five-year period, they could have their hunting and fishing license suspended for up to five years.

For more information on collecting antler sheds, go to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.