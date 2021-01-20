Colorado lawmakers attend Inauguration, others attend Trump rally

News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Despite COVID-19 concerns several lawmakers from Colorado made their way to see President Joe Biden's inauguration, however, others made it clear they wouldn't attend.

Democratic Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper were both in attendance to see Biden sworn in. Bennet sending us this statement:

"President Biden and Vice President Harris have a historic opportunity to earn the American people’s confidence by leading with integrity, governing with competence, and pursuing an agenda that will make a real difference in their lives."

Senator Hickenlooper tweeting out the following statement:

Congratulations President Biden and VP Kamala Harris!



Today we face deep divisions in our country, but even stronger calls to unite. I’m ready to partner with the new admin and my colleagues across the aisle to get our nation back on track. Let’s get to work! #Inauguration2021 — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) January 20, 2021

Democratic Representative Jason Crow also attended the inauguration. He shared a tweet by the son of Representative Susan Wild of Pennsylvania:

Had the chance today to give a tremendous, heartfelt “thank you” to @JasonCrowCO6 for standing by my mom @RepSusanWild’s side during the Capitol insurrection. Nothing else I could do or say would capture my gratitude. pic.twitter.com/WZHFlzKYlZ — Clay Wild (@WildClayton) January 20, 2021

Two prominent Southern Colorado Republicans were not at the inauguration, Representative Doug Lamborn and Representative Lauren Boebert.

A spokesperson for Lamborn sent us a statement saying the congressman would be watching from home.

"Congressman Lamborn had every intention of attending the inauguration out of respect for the institution of the Presidency, but the complicated Covid-19 and other security restrictions imposed by the incoming administration made attendance nearly impossible," they said in a statement to KRDO.

Representative Boebert posted a picture of her attending President Donald Trump's departure rally that took place shortly before the inauguration.

The newly elected congresswoman did have a seat at the inauguration but did not attend.