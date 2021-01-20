Cañon City police arrest man after finding 21 grams of heroin, a half-pound of meth, and a gun in his car

News

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department arrested a man after finding 21.9 grams of heroin, a half-pound of meth, and a handgun in his vehicle.

On Jan. 17, Cañon City police received a tip that Quinton Sanders, 36, was dealing heroin at a location in Fremont County.

Officers were told Sanders was driving a white BMW. At 9 p.m., police located the BMW on Highway 50 in Cañon City and initiated a traffic stop.

While approaching the vehicle, officers saw a handgun in the BMW. Quinton and a female passenger were detained while Cañon City Police Department K-9 Boot and his handler performed a sniff of the vehicle.

Boot indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and after searching police discovered 234.3 grams, which a half-pound, of meth, 21.9 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, a semi-automatic handgun with a rifle adaptor, and two fully loaded 28 round magazines.

Quinton now faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and traffic offenses. Police say the passenger was released without charges.