Snow tapering off through the morning

Today: Current radar is showing light snowfall just south of Pueblo along the I-25 corridor into Walsenburg with a general weakening trend. Scattered snow showers are possible in far southern Colorado during the morning hours with gradually clearing conditions by the afternoon. Overall snowfall totals in the Colorado Springs area are quite low, with an inch or two possible west on HWY 24 into Woodland Park. The overcast skies will break up later in the day and turn partly sunny in Colorado Springs with a high temperature of 37 degrees, similar in Pueblo to 38.

Tonight: Skies turning mostly clear after 9pm with cold temperatures as lows will bottom out in the teens.

Extended: Entering into a calm weather pattern for the rest of the week with a steep warming trend for tomorrow afternoon. Colorado Springs and Pueblo should hit into the high 50s, melting any leftover snow from last nights event.

