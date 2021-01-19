Disturbance call leads to arrest on multiple felonies

News

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - Falcon Police said they initially responded to a home on Kelly Johnson Blvd., on a call that a man had been threatened with a gun.

According to police, the initial call came in on January 13, and late Monday morning they executed a search warrant at the residence with the assistance of the Tactical Enforcement Unit and K9 officers.

Police said during the search they seized several guns, as well as 236 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of methamphetamines, and approximately 40 suspected Fentanyl pills. The suspect, who was identified by police as 33-year-old Anthony Marshall, was arrested on multiple felony charges.