Colorado Springs to host public hearings for affordable housing Action Plan

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs has invited residents to provide their input for the draft of the 2021 Action Plan, to discuss affordable housing and community development priorities.

According to the City, interested residents can attend a virtual public hearing Wednesday, Jan. 20. to participate in the drafting of the 2021 Action Plan, which provides direction on allocating approximately $5 million in City-directed federal funding.

The action Plan will be available for public review and comment through Feb. 3, on the City’s website at: ColoradoSprings.gov/COSAction2021.

The City said it encourages all residents, especially neighborhood leaders, service providers and community advocates, to review the draft, provide input, and attend one of the two scheduled public meetings.

You can attend the LIVE virtual meeting online or by telephone:

Wed., Jan. 20, 1 – 2 p.m.

The City said there are two ways for the public to attend the January 20 1:00pm meeting need to enter this URL into a web browser: https://bit.ly/COSAction21-draft2 or call: (720) 617-3426 and use Conference ID: 879 916 181#

Wed., Jan. 20, 6 – 7 p.m.

Residents wishing to participate in the 6:00pm virtual meeting online or by telephone, can enter this URL into a web browser: https://tinyurl.com/COSAction21-draft or call: (720) 617-3426 and use the Conference ID: 904 910 936#

The online meetings include captions available in English, Spanish (Spain), Korean, French, Vietnamese, and Chinese (Traditional) on some devices. For more information, you can go to www.coloradosprings.gov/community-development.